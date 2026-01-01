Ski Jumping-Slovenia's Prevc soars to second successive Four Hills victory

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ski Jumping - Four Hills Tournament - Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany - January 1, 2026 Slovenia's Domen Prevc celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Men's Individual HS142 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, Jan 1 - Domen Prevc of Slovenia is looking more and more like the man to beat at the Milano Cortina Olympics, soaring to another commanding ski jumping victory at the Four Hills Tournament on the famed Garmisch hill on Thursday.

Prevc, who had won the first Four Hills stop at Oberstdorf on Monday, flew 143.0 metres in the first round on Thursday for a lead of over three points.

He backed it up with a jump of 141.0 in the second round, enough for victory with 303.1 total points.

A banner in the crowd read: "Domen Prevc: Gravity's worst nightmare."

Austria's Jan Hoerl and Stephan Embacher rounded out the podium.

Hoerl, second after the first round, remained there with 287.7 points. Embacher climbed from fourth to third for his first Four Hills podium finish, with a score of 287.1.

Ren Nikaido was fourth, while Japanese teammate Ryoyu Kobayashi, a gold and silver medallist at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, climbed from 11th after the first round to finish fifth (277.8).

The tournament next heads to Austria for competitions at Innsbruck on Sunday, and Bischofshofen on Tuesday.

The overall winner of the 74th edition will be presented with the Golden Eagle trophy. REUTERS