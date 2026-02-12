‘Price of our dignity’: Ukraine’s skeleton racer on disqualification over ‘helmet of remembrance’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who was disqualified from the Winter Olympics after refusing to back down over wearing a banned helmet, defended his decision on Feb 12.

“This is price of our dignity,” Heraskevych wrote in a post on X, alongside a photo of his helmet decorated with pictures of Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia’s four-year invasion of his country.

The 27-year-old was informed of his disqualification after a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry early on Feb 12 at the sliding venue shortly before the start of his competition.

His team said they would appeal against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Coventry told reporters: “I was not meant to be here, but I thought it was really important to come here and talk to him face to face.

“No one, especially me, is disagreeing with the messaging. It’s a powerful message, it’s a message of remembrance, of memory.

“The challenge was to find a solution for the field of play. Sadly, we’ve not been able to find that solution,” she added, choking up.

“I really wanted to see him race. It’s been an emotional morning.

“It’s literally about the rules and the regulations and that in this case... we have to be able to keep a safe environment for everyone and, sadly, that just means no messaging is allowed.”

An IOC spokesperson added that there are “130 conflicts in the world” and if one athlete was allowed this expression, it would “simply lead to chaos”.

The IOC had offered Heraskevych the opportunity to display his “helmet of remembrance” depicting 24 images of dead compatriots before and after the Feb 12 race, while also allowing him to wear a black armband while competing.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, which supported Heraskevych in the case, said it was not planning to boycott the Games over the disqualification.

“I am disqualified from the race. I will not get my Olympic moment,” said Heraskevych.

“They were killed, but their voice is so loud that the IOC is afraid of them.

“I told Coventry that this decision plays along with Russia’s narrative.

“I sincerely believe that it is precisely because of their sacrifice that these Olympic Games can take place at all today.”

“Even though the IOC wants to betray the memory of these athletes, I will not betray them,” said the athlete, who also displayed a “No War in Ukraine” sign at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics days before Russia’s invasion.

Vladyslav Heraskevych training on Feb 11 wearing his helmet decorated with pictures of Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia’s four-year invasion. PHOTO: REUTERS

Latvian coach Ivo Steinbergs told Reuters he had filed a protest with the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation to reinstate the athlete.

This is not the first time the IOC has sanctioned an athlete for a political message.

The most famous case dates back to the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, where US sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised black-gloved fists during the 200m medal ceremony to protest about racial injustice in the United States. That led to their expulsion from the Games, although Smith kept his gold medal and Carlos his bronze.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Afghan breakdancer Manizha Talash, a member of the refugee Olympic team, was disqualified after wearing a cape with the slogan “Free Afghan Women” during a pre-qualifying competition. REUTERS, AFP