Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych says banned by IOC from wearing helmet showing athletes killed in war

MILAN, Feb 9 - Ukrainian skeleton competitor Vladyslav Heraskevych said on Monday he had been told by an IOC representative that he was banned from wearing a helmet at the Milano Cortina Games showing images of the country's athletes killed during the war in Ukraine.

He said Toshio Tsurunaga, IOC representative in charge of communications between athletes, national Olympic committees and the IOC, had gone to the Athletes' Village to tell him.

”He said it’s because of rule 50," said Heraskevych.

Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter states: "No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas." REUTERS