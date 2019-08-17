Skateboarding: Teenagers dominate at the Vans Parks Series Asia Regionals Championships

SINGAPORE - It was the young guns who stole the show and put up medal-winning routines at the Vans Parks Series Asia Regionals Championships at the East Coast Xtreme Skatepark on Saturday (Aug 17).

Japan's teenagers filled the podium in the men's category, with 14-year-old Sota Tsuji winning the category and earning a spot at next month's Vans Park Series World Championships in Utah in the US.

His compatriots Yuro Nagahara and Taisei Kikuchi, both 13, were second and third respectively.

In the women's discipline, it was a showdown among the next generation of skateboarders with the average age of competitors at 12.8.

Indonesia's Nyimas Bunga Cinta's consistent runs landed her the gold medal in the women's category and a ticket to Utah.

Koreans Hyunju Cho, 12, and Nayeon Hong, 10,were second and third respectively.

Singaporeans Rocky Chan and Johan Badiuzzaman finished 10th and 11th.

Skaters were backed by over 1,000 supporters over the two days of the competition.