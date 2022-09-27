Skateboarding: Singapore's largest indoor skatepark to open at GR.iD on Oct 1

SINGAPORE - After a long work week, Joanne Lee always looks forward to her skateboarding lessons every Friday at the Somerset Skatepark.

But there have been times when the 44-year-old, who picked up the sport about a year ago, has had to cancel several lessons in a row due to inclement weather.

That will not be the case now, with Por Vida Skateboarding launching Singapore's largest indoor skatepark and school @ GR.iD Singapore on Saturday.

Lee, who works in sales, said: "Practise is the most important thing with skateboarding - the more you practise, the more familiar you are. Most of the time we are usually caught by the weather, it's either too hot or it's raining.

"Having this indoor skatepark is really brilliant because it means you can skate and practise at any time of the day without worrying."

The 6,708 sq ft space, which is equipped with a mini ramp, quarter-pipes, flat bank, flat bar and rails, manual pad, bench, ledges and a wave ramp, was set up by Por Vida Skateboarding school founder Pham Tan.