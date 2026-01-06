Straitstimes.com header logo

Skateboarding-Huston suffers fractured skull, eye socket in crash

FILE PHOTO: Professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston poses for a portrait at his home in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. July 30, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Jan 5 - Nyjah Huston, widely regarded as the greatest street skateboarder of all time, suffered a fractured skull and fractured eye socket in an accident, he said on Monday. 

Huston, who competed at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics and won a bronze medal in Paris, is one of the most decorated and recognizable faces in the sport, having won numerous SLS Super Crown World Championships and X Games gold medals. 

"A harsh reminder how death defying skating massive rails can be," he posted on Instagram. "Taking it one day at a time. I hope y'all had a better new years than me. We live to fight another day."

The 31-year-old American shared images of himself in a hospital bed and a wheelchair, as well as a close-up of a bruised and swollen right eye.

Huston said last year that he was aiming to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. REUTERS

