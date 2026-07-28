Sixers give ‘King James’ royal welcome to Philadelphia

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LeBron James announced on July 24 he will play for the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the second round of the 2026 post-season, superstar LeBron James wrote that he was “done”, but on July 27 , the Philadelphia 76ers officially welcomed the four-time Most Valuable Player and four-time NBA champion into the fold.

James, who turns 42 in December, signed a two-year deal worth US$8 million (S$10.3 million) to join a star-studded Sixers roster that includes former MVP Joel Embiid, former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, All-Star Tyrese Maxey and Rookie of the Year runner-up VJ Edgecombe.

The NBA’s all-time scoring leader, James will enter his 24th season with the goal of helping the Sixers win their first title since 1983. Like the Lakers, the Sixers were bounced in the second round, falling to the eventual champion New York Knicks. Philadelphia has not advanced past the second round since 2001.

“I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly,” team owner Josh Harris said.

Despite his age, James remains one of the league’s best players, coming off a season when he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 60 games. Over his 23 seasons, the 22-time All-Star has averaged 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 1,622 games.

“There is no doubt LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and there are no words to measure the impact he’ll have on this organisation,” team president Mike Gansey said.

Among James’ numerous accolades, he is a four-time NBA Finals MVP, a 21-time All-NBA selection, a three-time All-Star Game MVP and a member of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. He is also the first player to earn NBA Finals MVP honours with three teams (Lakers, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers).

Drafted No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers in 2003, James played seven seasons before taking his talents to South Beach with the Heat, winning his first two NBA titles in Miami. He went back home to Cleveland and helped end a 56-year title drought in 2016. In 2018, he joined the Lakers and led them to a championship in 2020.

James and Gansey, who have ties going back to their Ohio high school basketball days in 2001, will reunite in Philadelphia. Gansery took over GM duties after Daryl Morley was fired in May.

Gansey, who starred at Olmsted Falls High School, was runner-up for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball in 2001 to James, who won the award three times at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School before going straight to the NBA in 2003.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing LeBron since high school and have seen the high-level impact he’s produced at every stop of his basketball journey,” Gansey said.

“He is a consummate professional, the ultimate competitor and a tireless worker. But he is also an incredible person with natural leadership traits, a family man, and someone who possesses unwavering commitment to community and those around him.” REUTERS