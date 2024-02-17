Six-time Olympic cycling champion Chris Hoy undergoing cancer treatment

LONDON – Britain’s six-gold Olympic track cycling champion Chris Hoy said he was “optimistic” and “positive”, after revealing on Feb 16 that he had been diagnosed with cancer last year.

“I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point,” wrote the Scot, 47, on Instagram.

“I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.

“I’m thankful for any support. I’d like to deal with this privately.”

Hoy was at the vanguard of Britain's era of domination in track cycling, winning golds at the Athens, Beijing and London Olympics.

The Edinburgh-born athlete took up track cycling as a teenager and won his first Olympic medal, a team sprint silver, at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

Four years later, he became an Olympic champion by winning the one kilometre time-trial in Athens.

He increased his Olympic haul with three more golds at the 2008 Games in Beijing and another two at London 2012.

Hoy also won 11 world titles before retiring from competitive cycling in 2013. He was knighted in 2008.

Until 2021, Hoy was the most successful British Olympian and Olympic cyclist of all time before being overtaken by fellow Briton Jason Kenny, who claimed his seventh gold at the Tokyo Games.

Hoy, who did not give further details about his diagnosis, added that he was “surrounded by love” and is living his normal life and was looking forward to working at the Paris Olympics in his role as a commentator.

He wrote: “I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful.

“As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult.

“However, I currently feel fine – I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.”

Reacting to the news on X, British Cycling said: “Everyone at British Cycling sends their love and best wishes to you and your family Chris. You got this.”

The Scottish First Minister, Humza Yousaf, posted on X: “My very best wishes for a speedy and full recovery to the sporting legend that is Sir Chris Hoy.

“I hope appeals for privacy for him and his family are heeded at what must be a difficult time for them all.” REUTERS, AFP