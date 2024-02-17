Six-time Olympic champion Hoy undergoing cancer treatment

Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy said he was "optimistic" and "positive" after revealing on Friday that he had been diagnosed with cancer last year.

"I'm currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well," wrote the 47-year-old on his Instagram account.

"For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced.

"I'm thankful for any support, I'd like to deal with this privately.

The former track cyclist, who also won 11 world titles, did not give further details about the diagnosis.

Hoy added he was "surrounded by love" and is living his normal life and was looking forward to working at the Paris Olympics later this year. REUTERS