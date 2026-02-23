Six Nations breaks for a week but tantalising conclusion lies ahead

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LILLE, France, Feb 23 - The Six Nations pauses for a week’s break with France firmly in first place but with the tantalising prospect of Scotland or Ireland still able to launch a challenge, even after an early stumble.

France were convincing 33-8 winners over Italy in Lille on Sunday to open a four-point lead in the standings with Scotland second on 11 points and Ireland with nine after three rounds of the competition.

The final two rounds are on the first two weekends of next month with Scotland hosting France next at Murrayfield on Saturday, March 7, and the competition concluding a week later with the French home to England.

Defending champions France, the only side still on for the Grand Slam, can clinch the title in their next match but must beat Scotland with a bonus point, or simply secure victory if Ireland prove unable to secure a bonus point when they host Wales in Dublin on Friday, March 6.

“I think the players will be ambitious during their week off and they'll be even more ambitious during the week of preparation for Scotland. But watch out for the Scots ... I don't need to spell it out for you,” coach Fabien Galthie told reporters.

Scotland have rebounded, after a losing start in Italy, with impressive wins over England and Wales. Saturday’s 26-23 triumph in Cardiff saw them fight back after trailing 20-5 at the start of the second half.

“We’ve got two games to look ahead to and obviously the France game is massively important in terms of our championship aspirations,” said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

“They are a top, top side. If you let them play, as in you don’t stop them at source and don’t stop their offloads, then they’re going to cause you damage.

“They are playing some outstanding rugby, so we’ve got to make sure we don’t let them get 20 to 30 points on the scoreboard.

“We always get really motivated for the French game. We know it’s going to be open and if you don’t get your defence right it’s going to be a long day.”

IRELAND PROVE DOUBTERS WRONG WITH DEMOLITION OF ENGLAND

Ireland were under a cloud going into Saturday’s clash with England but came away with their biggest winning margin at Twickenham and with two remaining home games to play, cannot be discounted.

"The potential in the squad is huge. I believe that,” said coach Andy Farrell after the 42-21 demolition of England set many doubters straight.

"And you guys can say it's ageing, or we're missing people and they're injured and all that type of stuff,” he told the post-match press conference.

"But that doesn't matter either, as long as we're pushing forward and doing ourselves proud.”

England will have to endure a week of criticism as they reflect on listless performances against Scotland and Ireland while Wales, despite now having lost their last 14 Six Nations matches, had plenty of positives to pick out despite losing to the Scots.

England are next away on March 7 against Italy in Rome where their record of 32 successive wins over the Italians will be challenged. REUTERS