Six games, six wins: Fijian rugby side claim Ablitt Cup with perfect record

SINGAPORE – After a dominant and winning display in the Ablitt Cup at the Singapore Cricket Club International Rugby Sevens (SCC 7s) on Sunday, the Daveta side gathered together in the middle of the Padang field and broke into a Fijian hymn of celebration.

As the players closed their eyes and pointed to the sky, they knew they had a lot to be thankful for.

After all, even before they outclassed Australian outfit Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team 36-17 in the final, most in the squad had already felt like they were breaking new ground. Eight out of the 12-man squad were travelling out of the South Pacific country for the first time to be in Singapore for the tournament.

Nemani Lulusini is one of them. It was only a few days ago that the 26-year-old scrum-half, who is from a village called Rukurukulevu, had set foot in a plane for the first time.

Lulusini, who scored the last try in the final, said: “We feel like a newborn baby. Everything we see here is a new feeling. In Fiji, we see only coconut trees but just look here (pointing to the National Gallery), look at these buildings. We are so lucky.

“We had to come and win and show the people who brought us here that we are thankful. Rugby took me here where I am now today and I am so happy.”

He and Daveta have been nothing short of unstoppable, winning all six of their matches over the two-day tournament, which is in its 74th edition. Daveta were champions here in 2018 and 2019 but did not compete in the 2022 edition when the SCC 7s returned after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Daveta have provided development opportunities for Fiji-based rugby players to prepare them for competition at an elite level. Over the years, several of their players have gone on to taste international success with Fiji, including Jerry Tuwai, who was part of his country’s 2016 and 2020 Olympic gold medal-winning team.

Lulusini wants to be the next and hopes Sunday is the start of a winning feeling that he gets used to.

“From when I was a child till now, going out of Fiji to represent the country has been a dream. I am so proud to win today but I have dreamt all my life of playing for the national team in big tournaments. That is my goal,” he said.

In other earlier finals, Iskandar Pirates beat East Arnhem 31-19 for the Jug, SCC 7s were 12-0 winners over KL Tigers to clinch the Bowl while Palmyra beat Hong Kong China Dragons 31-10 to claim the Plate.

In the schools and colleges category, Tanglin Trust School beat United World College (East) 15- 10 to win the Under-19 competition, ACS (Independent) claimed the U-17 trophy with a 21-0 win over Tanglin while the U-14 title was won by Tanglin after a 19-5 victory over ACS (I).

Jonathan Leow, secretary of the organising committee of the SCC 7s, is hoping to have a grander competition in 2024 for the tournament’s 75th anniversary.

He said: “Last year was more about coming back after Covid-19 and this time we have had a great tournament, filled with quality teams. Daveta came back and they definitely entertained on the field. Next year, we want to work towards delivering an even better rugby experience for the fans and players.”