Six days left to collect ST Virtual Run entitlements

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Most participants of The Straits Times Virtual Run have crossed the finish line - completed their races and collected their entitlements.

However, a small proportion of the 14,500 runners who took part in the Oct 9-Dec 17 event have yet to collect their finisher tees and medals.

The collection exercise - which takes place only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays - began last month and is set to end on Feb 21.

Collection is strictly by appointment, so e-mail info@straitstimesrun.com to book your slot.

There are only six days left to collect your entitlements: Feb 5-7 and Feb 19-21.

If you are unable to collect your entitlements by Feb 21, they will be forfeited.

A small number of ST Virtual Run participants have not collected their finisher tees and medals.
A small number of ST Virtual Run participants have not collected their finisher tees and medals. PHOTO: ST VIRTUAL RUN 2020

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 05, 2021, with the headline 'Six days left to collect ST Virtual Run entitlements'. Subscribe
Topics: 