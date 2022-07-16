Sister acts double up at S'pore Open

Annie and Kerry Xu graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with degrees in economics, then started working as auditors.

That stint lasted only a year before the sisters made the "most crazy and spontaneous decision" of their lives; both took a leave of absence from their jobs to focus on playing professional badminton.

The 22-year-old American twins, naturally, are a doubles pair.

They picked up the sport at the age of eight and served notice of their potential when at 14, they won the Pan Am Junior Badminton Championships Under-19 girls' doubles title. The sisters retained the crown a year later.

They took a hiatus to focus on their studies, but managed to win the 2019 Silicon Valley International Series on their return.

Annie, who is older by two minutes, said: "Our styles and personalities complement each other. Kerry prefers to play at the back, I play in front. We are both introverted, but I'm more shy than her. We just try to work things out together."

Kerry added: "It's just easier to talk about strategy and ways to improve together. We can just talk on the spot instead of texting someone else.

"But at the same time, we have higher expectations for one another than we would have for others. I think of Annie as an extension of myself and I would always want the best of her.

"We do have a lot of small arguments, but five minutes later we forget about it."

The Xus, who lost 21-13, 21-7 to Chinese fifth seeds Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu at the Singapore Badminton Open on Thursday, are not the only sister pairing.

There are Bulgaria's world No. 9 duo Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva, who have been playing together since they were Under-13 juniors.

Not even one Olympic qualification and 39 titles, including three European Championships victories, can quench their desire for more success.

While upset after losing 21-13, 17-21, 21-18 to Thais Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin and Nannapas Sukklad in the first round on Tuesday, they were open about their relationship on and off the court.

Gabriela, 27, said: "To play on tour with someone from your family is the best and worst part.

"It's nice because it's something special, but sometimes it gets complicated when we disagree and fight with another family member."

Stefani, 26, added: "It's fun to play together, but sometimes when nobody is taking charge, and when we just stop talking to each other, and get distanced, we get very bad results. When there's nobody to lead, we can't play well because we need someone to take charge during the rallies.

"We have gone six weeks without making it past the second round now, so we need to think about it, recharge and see how we can work things out."

Thai siblings Nuntakarn and Benyapa Aimsaard are still getting to know each other, on the court at least. The 30th-ranked duo were previously singles players who teamed up only last year.

After overcoming initial disorientation from the switch in format, they won this year's India Open and finished runners-up at the Korea Open and SEA Games.

Both were fielding interviews in English for the first time, and Benyapa, 19, said: "When we first started playing together, we were not good.

"Step by step, we got better in our understanding. I hope we can go to the Olympic Games and get gold for Thailand."

While they too fell at the round of 16 stage at the Indoor Stadium, losing 18-21, 21-18, 21-16 to compatriots Supissara Paewsampran and Puttita Supajirakul, there was no sign of a family feud brewing.

Nuntakarn, 23, said: "I trust her 100 per cent. We never argue about anything. If we lose a point or a match, we just move on and try to do better next time."