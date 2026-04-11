Sir Delius dims Autumn Glow in Queen Elizabeth Stakes

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Sir Delius (Craig Williams) racing away to a brilliant win in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,000m) at Royal Randwick on April 11.

– Sir Delius ended the unbeaten run of Autumn Glow in a race that has become famous for upsets at Royal Randwick on April 11.

Autumn Glow was a long odds-on favourite to make it 12 wins from as many starts in the Group 1 A$5 million (S$4.5 million) Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,000m) but despite having the run of the race, the Chris Waller-trained mare was under pressure from the 300m as Sir Delius (Craig Williams) raced to a decisive and ultimately winning lead.

Quite simply, Autumn Glow did not quite stay 2,000m but she battled hard under regular partner James McDonald and was pipped on the line for second by stablemate Lindermann (Nash Rawiller).

For trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, it was vindication after Sir Delius was controversially ruled out of the Melbourne spring carnival under strict Racing Victoria veterinary protocols.

Sir Delius had been the weight-for-age horse of the spring after successive Group 1 wins in the Underwood Stakes (1,800m) and Turnbull Stakes (2,000m), and was favourite for the Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup before he was forced out of both races.

“After what happened to Sir Delius in the spring, this is magic,” said Waterhouse.

“I am so proud of Adrian; he has put so much work into this horse to have him right for this race.

“Craig always had faith in Sir Delius and flew up to Sydney a few times to ride him in trials and at trackwork.

“I’m so happy for the owners; they can put the disappointment of last spring behind them now. It’s a very satisfying and special win.”

Sir Delius was Waterhouse’s 164th career Group 1 win and her 30th major since forming a training partnership with Bott in 2016.

“It’s got to be right up there with our biggest wins,” said Bott.

“Coming here today against a champion mare (Autumn Glow) as well, it’s one of the biggest races we’ve been able to win as a partnership, so it’s certainly right up there.”

The five-year-old entire had been beaten in both lead-up races including his third behind Aeliana and Lindermann in the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes (2,000m) at his last start on March 21, but he was ridden with more intent in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

“We were a little bit negative last start,” said Bott.

“(Owner) Sir Owen (Glenn) gave Craig the rev-up he maybe needed today and he’s come out and responded like champions do and he’s given a beauty.”

Sir Delius ($33) forged to the front over the ride and then safely held his rivals at bay to score by 2¼ lengths from Lindermann who was surprisingly ridden back in the field but ran on late for second, a half neck in front of Autumn Glow.

Williams rode Sir Delius with intent, ensuring the Queen Elizabeth Stakes was a genuine staying test by running the 2,000m in 2min 0.59sec which compares favourably with the long-standing course record of 2min 0.3sec set by Hampton Court in 2014.

“I wanted to put Sir Delius into the race and give him his chance because he is a strong stayer,” said Williams.

“The race worked out perfectly today and he travelled well for me all the way. It was great.

“I was lucky enough to get invited to this horse when they first purchased him for a Melbourne Cup path and what we had him in the spring was just amazing.

“Then to bring him back in the autumn, the trainers and owners have had so many challenges with what happened in the spring, so this is a dream result for everyone.”

Sir Delius is a son of unbeaten English superhorse Frankel and is likely to be aimed at a Cox Plate preparation in spring.

The Queen Elizabeth Stakes has produced some stunning upsets over the years, including the defeats of champions Octagonal (1997) and his son Lonhro (2004), but Autumn Glow’s loss was probably the most unexpected.

McDonald, who won the Nathan Berry Medal as leading rider at The Championships, gave Autumn Glow the run of the race and felt she was travelling like the winner coming into the straight.

“She was so brave in defeat,” he said. “They really stretched it from the 1,400m but she stayed relaxed and travelled into it beautifully.

“But full credit to the winner, he sustained that speed. He was up there fighting and was too good on the day.”

Lindermann was expected to lead but Rawiller surprised his rivals by taking the gelding back to the rear of the field early before he powered home to claim second.

The other three Group 1s on Day 2 of The Championships were evenly spread with no one jockey or trainer taking the lion’s share.

The first one to kick off was the A$1 million Australian Oaks (2,400m) which went to $11 favourite Ohope Wins for a better start to the Waller-McDonald duo’s elite racing aspirations.

They were again sent out as the first-elects in the A$2 million Sydney Cup (3,200m) with River Of Stars (4-1), but punters were blown out of the water when the second-longest priced runner in the 14-horse field, Changingoftheguard (Jason Collett) won for trainer Kris Lees at $330.

Another mild surprise was sprung in the A$1 million Queen Of The Turf Stakes (1,600m) when $29 shot Idle Flyer upstaged the two top picks Lady Shenandoah (McDonald) and Treasurethe Moment (Damian Lane) for Zac Lloyd and trainer Matthew Smith.

RACING AND SPORTS