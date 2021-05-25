Singtel PVP e-sports event will have up to 256 teams

Registration has opened for season three of Singtel's PVP Esports Regional Championships, which will feature two games - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile.

Both titles will have an open and a campus category - held internally within local universities and the Institute of Technical Education, with oversight provided by PVP Esports - with the winners earning up to $6,300.

There will be up to 256 teams in the open category for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) with the top two qualifying for season two of MLBB Professional League Singapore.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile will have up to 32 teams.

Cindy Tan, Singtel's head of consumer group marketing, said: "We are excited to up the ante by growing the size of the tournament to include the most number of competing teams ever."

While his Team Xanthus did not reach the finals previously, Ryan "Mirxcle" Lim, 19, believes they are better equipped this time. He said: "My team and I are here not only to win games, but also to learn and adapt to different gameplays and improve ourselves."

Lee "Jslove" Jiunn Sheng, 22, will make his competition debut but is confident of his chances.

The Scythe SG player said: "It will be tough for us to actually get a top two but nevertheless, me and my team will put our 101 per cent into getting to the final."

While Lim "Lun" Sheng Lun, 25, is unavailable to help Team Kingsmen defend their title, he had this advice for players: "Don't play a competition without getting used to your teammates' playing style and stuff, at least know what your teammate wants and how is their style of communicating so you all can work better in the tournament."

The qualifying rounds take place from July 3 to Aug 28 with the Singapore Finals scheduled for Sept 3-26. Registration ends on June 30.