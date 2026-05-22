Singapore’s top swimmer Letitia Sim announces shock retirement

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SINGAPORE – Singapore’s top breaststroke swimmer Letitia Sim has retired from competitive sport, Singapore Aquatics announced on social media on May 22.

Just five months ago, the 23-year-old enjoyed a standout campaign at the SEA Games in Thailand, where she became the first swimmer to complete a hat-trick of breaststroke titles at the regional meet after sweeping the 50m, 100m and 200m crowns in Games records.

She also added golds in the 200m individual medley and women’s 4x100m medley relay.

In a statement, Sim said: “I am grateful for my time with Singapore Aquatics and for all of the opportunities and support they have provided me over the past few years.

“While I am proud of my accomplishments in the pool, I am even more thankful for the relationships, experiences, and memories created both in and out of the water that have shaped me into the person I am today.”

Noting that it was not an easy decision, Sim said it was the right path as she looks to pursue a career outside of swimming.

She added: “I will forever be thankful for this chapter of my life, but I am excited for the new opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

Born in Singapore but raised in the United States, Sim first represented the Republic internationally at the Hanoi SEA Games in 2022.

The breaststroke specialist quickly made her mark, winning three golds, a silver and a bronze.

The following year, she endured heartbreak as she narrowly missed out on a medal twice at the Hangzhou Asian Games after placing placed fourth in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

She continued to establish herself on the regional stage, claiming four golds at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia, before making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games.

Sim currently holds four individual national records – the 50m, 100m, 200m breaststroke and the 200m individual medley – as well as the women’s 4x100m medley relay mark.