Singapore’s Max Maeder reclaims Formula Kite World Championships title

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SINGAPORE – By his own admission, Maximilian Maeder was “in a shambles” in his final race at the Formula Kite World Championships, but underneath that bright yellow bib lay a heart of steel, as the Singaporean weathered his personal storm to reclaim his world title on May 16.

It is the Singaporean’s third world championship crown, after victories in 2023 and 2024. His hat-trick attempt was thwarted in 2025, when he was beaten to the gold by Italy’s home favourite Riccardo Pianosi.

Maeder, 19, told The Sunday Times: “There are very few words that can describe how great it feels to have your work pay off… During the winter, all the training, the new team, what I’m doing and having it all pay off, is so gratifying.

“It was such a great regatta, the competitors made it so exhilarating, especially in the final race.

“The third world title? I’m not counting them but it means a lot to have a world title at all, and this is just as significant... as all the other times I’ve managed to snag the title.”

At the May 9-16 world meet in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, the Olympic bronze medallist sealed direct entry into the final by topping the qualification series with 16 net points.

Switzerland’s Gian Stragiotti was second on 40 points, also earning an automatic spot in the final like Maeder and gaining a one-match point advantage.

Austria’s Olympic champion Valentin Bontus and Brazil’s Lucas Fonseca then made it through the semi-finals to complete the four-rider line-up. Defending champion Pianosi was fifth overall.

In the grand final on May 16, the Singaporean, who was unmissable in his yellow bib, started strong with Bontus close behind.

Fonseca and Stragiotti soon caught up with Bontus in the tussle for second spot, while Maeder pulled further ahead.

It was the Singaporean who crossed the finish line first, as he celebrated his triumph by pumping his fists, while Stragiotti was second and Fonseca third.

“Last year I had a change in team and coaching and we were trying to implement new things and everything was still coming together, whereas now it’s more solidified and I’m more comfortable with the way the system works,” said Maeder.

“The qualifying series was great and it did give me a boost of confidence, but it is also a double-edged sword. It also placed an expectation because you have dominated the whole week, and what if you don’t win?”

In a post-race interview with the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA), he added: “I’m at a loss for words. I was in a shambles.

“I was afraid, I was shaking so badly in my mind. Of course, I had to stay stable on my board, but in my mind I was, I was falling apart. But, after I crossed the mark one all right, I was so relieved.

“I always say I’m such a fortunate person, but I’ve been trying my very best to make the most out of it. The others, I’m sure they’ll catch up very soon, so I have to stay on my toes, as my coach always says.”

Stragiotti, who trains alongside Maeder under coach Matthieu Girolet on the Swiss team, told IKA: “It was so tight, the battles, and it was quite windy, but I’m so happy. Can’t get any better than that with my teammate on top.

“I really know Max, he wanted it so bad, and I’m so happy… the whole team worked hard for it, with Karl (Maeder’s brother), Max and Matthieu, I’m so grateful to have this.”

This is Maeder’s third win of the 2026 season. The teenager won the men’s Formula Kite title during the French Olympic Week on April 24, less than three weeks after picking up his fourth-straight gold at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia on April 4.

After completing his biggest goal of the year, Maeder will now focus on Olympic qualification in 2027.

He will next compete at the Sailing Grand Slam in Los Angeles from July 13 to 16.

In the women’s medal series grand final, France’s Lauriane Nolot – who needed just one win – secured her third world title after finishing ahead of Switzerland’s Elena Lengwiler and American Daniela Moroz.

Defending champion Jessie Kampman of the Netherlands placed fourth after crashing into the water.