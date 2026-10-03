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Singapore’s Ian Goh, 16, wins sailing silver on debut at Asian Games

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2026 Asian Games - Sailing - Boys Dinghy (ILCA4) Opening Series (Race 8-10) - Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor, Gamagori, Aichi, Japan - 20261002 Singapore's IAN GOH in action. Mandatory Credit: SpexSG/Dumrongsak Angsuworapruek

Singapore’s Ian Goh in action during the boys’ dinghy (ILCA4) opening series (Race 8-10) on Oct 2 at the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbour, Gamagori.

PHOTO: SPEXSG/DUMRONGSAK ANGSUWORAPRUEK

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Deepanraj Ganesan

GAMAGORI - Teenage sailor Ian Goh won Singapore’s third sailing medal of the Asian Games in Japan, after finishing second in the boys’ ILCA 4 title on Oct 3.

After the final day of races at the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbour in Gamagori, Ian, 16, a Games debutant clinched a silver after scoring 25 points from 12 races.

South Korea’s Choi Juin came from behind to claim gold, and Hong Kong’s Tiago Salgado rounded up the podium with 27 points.

The winner is determined by a series of fleet races, where the lowest cumulative point total after discarding the worst score wins the gold medal.

Ian’s result matches his older brother Isaac’s achievement at the last Games in Hangzhou in 2023.

The ILCA 4 is a single-handed, youth sailing dinghy class and features a sail area that is smaller than the standard ILCA 7.

Ian’s silver is Singapore’s third sailing medal at this Games and comes on the final day of competition for Team Singapore.

On Oct 2, Sean Kum and Nigel Tan claimed the boys’ 29er silver while Jania Ang also won a silver medal in the ILCA 6.

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Deepanraj Ganesan is a sports correspondent at The Straits Times focusing on football, athletics, combat sports and policy-related news.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.