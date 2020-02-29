Singaporeans' hopes put on ice

BADMINTON

Qualification ends on April 26 and the Badminton World Federation rankings will be used to allocate Olympic spots, 38 in each singles event. Loh Kean Yew and Yeo Jia Min are both 17th in qualifying for their respective events.

FENCING

The Asia/Oceania zonal qualifiers originally scheduled for April in Seoul are likely to be relocated or rescheduled.

SAILING

Singapore are guaranteed one place in the 49erFX but two major Asian qualifiers are in doubt. Both the 49erFX and Nacra 17 Asian championships, initially scheduled to start tomorrow in China, were moved to Genoa, Italy in April but the coronavirus spread in the southern European country has raised concerns.

SHOOTING

Singapore have secured one spot in the women's 10m air rifle but are aiming to add places in the 50m rifle three positions, 25m pistol and 10m air pistol.

National shooters will compete in next month's ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, their last competition to secure world ranking points for qualification. But they will be without rifle coaches Song Haiping and Zhang Manzhen, Chinese nationals who cannot enter India because of travel restrictions.

SWIMMING

Next month's Singapore National Swimming Age Group (Snag) Championships, the last local competition on the Singapore Swimming Association's (SSA) list of qualifying meets, have been pushed back to June.

SSA pushed back its qualifying deadline from April 30 to June 29 to ensure swimmers have two local qualifying competitions, May's National Championships and Snag. The longer qualifying window also applies to overseas-based Singaporeans.

TABLE TENNIS

The Republic will feature in the women's team and singles events in Tokyo and will look to add places in the men's singles and mixed doubles during the Asian qualifiers currently scheduled for April 6-12 in Bangkok.

