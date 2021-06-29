Singapore table tennis players Lin Ye, women's coach Hao Anlin and reserve player Zeng Jian and others arriving at the Chubu International Airport in Nagoya on Sunday. They were among a group of six, including sparring partner Goi Rui Xuan, high performance senior manager Eddy Tay and physiotherapist Sarah Tan, who flew there for a training camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics which open on July 23. The group, the first Team Singapore representatives in Japan, all tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival. The paddlers will have their acclimatisation training in Shimada until July 17. They are joined by women's team and singles player Feng Tianwei, who has been training in Osaka since last December. The rest of the squad - women's team and singles player Yu Mengyu, men's singles player Clarence Chew and men's coach Gao Ning will arrive on Sunday.
Singaporean paddlers land in Japan
