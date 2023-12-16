Singaporean of the Year finalist: Unstoppable Shanti Pereira inspires with her grit and guts

In October, there was a stunning finale at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium when she ended Singapore’s 49-year wait for a track and field gold at the Asian Games by claiming the women’s 200m crown, to add to her 100m silver.

Pereira said: “The year was just incredible. Even now, I can’t really believe all the things that have happened. The fact that I could put Singapore on the map, that’s just an amazing feeling.”

And therein lies her greatest contribution – she is someone who inspires Singaporeans to aim high.

Pereira is celebrated not just for the medals, but also the power behind them. She offers proof that a home-grown track athlete can stand on the top of the podium in Asia.

Getting there was not without its struggles. She fought through them to get to the top, and she wants to share her story to show it can be done.

In an earlier interview with The Straits Times, she admitted to struggling with “a very big identity crisis” which saw her spiral to the lowest point of her life.

After the high of 2015 when she was the talk of the town after winning her first SEA Games gold in the 200m on home soil, she endured a barren seven years.

Dogged by self-doubt as the critics grew louder and louder, her dip in performance saw her excluded from the Sport Excellence Scholarship programme in 2019. In the same week, she also lost her Yip Pin Xiu Scholarship from the Singapore Management University when she failed to hit the required minimum grade point average.

Chatter in the sports fraternity did not help. There were comments about her weight and she was tagged a “has-been”.

She endured it all and continued to run. The unconditional love and support from her family kept her going, as did her indispensable coach Luis Cunha.

Today, Pereira understands the power of perseverance and overcoming adversity, and she wants to spread the message.

Since her Asian Games triumph, she has been a guest speaker at several events here and one across the Causeway.

She said: “I hope that people somehow draw inspiration from my story, and it maybe helps lift them out of what they are going through. Maybe they are going through something really difficult and somehow my story can bring them out of the dark and see them achieve success in their own way.”