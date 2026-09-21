Straitstimes.com header logo

Singaporean MMA fighter Tiffany Teo books Asian Games final berth

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tiffany Teo of Singapore delivering a flurry of headshots to Arezou Salimighalehtaki of Iran at the Asian Games on Sept 20.

Singapore’s Tiffany Teo delivering a flurry of headshots to Iran’s Arezou Salimighalehtaki at the Asian Games on Sept 20.

ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

avatar-alt

Deepanraj Ganesan

NAGOYA – Singaporean mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tiffany Teo is one victory away from a gold medal in her Asian Games debut, after the 36-year-old triumphed in the semi-finals on Sept 21.

At the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center, Teo defeated India’s Suchika Tariyal in the women’s traditional 60kg semi-final.

The veteran athlete advances to the final on Sept 22, where she will face Khilola Sobirova of Uzbekistan, who beat Cambodia’s Cheng Dalin in the earlier semi-final.

On Sept 20, Teo defeated her Iranian opponent Arezou Salimighalehtaki by unanimous decision in the quarter-finals to claim Singapore’s first Asiad medal in the sport.

With both losing semi-finalists awarded joint-bronze medals, Teo was assured of at least a medal regardless of the result of her semi-final.

Teo’s victory in Aichi-Nagoya kicks off the second day of action at the Asian Games, with Singapore’s swimmers returning to the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre a day after Gan Ching Hwee’s historic 1,500m freestyle silver medal.

The 304-strong contingent’s current medal tally includes a bronze from wushu exponent Zeanne Law in the women’s taijiquan-taijijian, with other Singaporeans in action on Sept 21 in 3x3 basketball, artistic gymnastics, shooting, table tennis, triathlon and wushu.

More on this topic
Tiffany Teo scores Singapore’s first MMA Asian Games medal with semi-final spot
Weight-cut heartbreak returns to haunt India on day of mixed MMA fortunes at Asian Games
See more on

Asian Games

Mixed martial arts

Singapore sports

Team Singapore

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.