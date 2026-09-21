Singaporean MMA fighter Tiffany Teo books Asian Games final berth

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Singapore’s Tiffany Teo delivering a flurry of headshots to Iran’s Arezou Salimighalehtaki at the Asian Games on Sept 20.

NAGOYA – Singaporean mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tiffany Teo is one victory away from a gold medal in her Asian Games debut, after the 36-year-old triumphed in the semi-finals on Sept 21.

At the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center, Teo defeated India’s Suchika Tariyal in the women’s traditional 60kg semi-final.

The veteran athlete advances to the final on Sept 22, where she will face Khilola Sobirova of Uzbekistan, who beat Cambodia’s Cheng Dalin in the earlier semi-final.

On Sept 20, Teo defeated her Iranian opponent Arezou Salimighalehtaki by unanimous decision in the quarter-finals to claim Singapore’s first Asiad medal in the sport.

With both losing semi-finalists awarded joint-bronze medals, Teo was assured of at least a medal regardless of the result of her semi-final.

Teo’s victory in Aichi-Nagoya kicks off the second day of action at the Asian Games, with Singapore’s swimmers returning to the pool at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre a day after Gan Ching Hwee’s historic 1,500m freestyle silver medal.

The 304-strong contingent’s current medal tally includes a bronze from wushu exponent Zeanne Law in the women’s taijiquan-taijijian, with other Singaporeans in action on Sept 21 in 3x3 basketball, artistic gymnastics, shooting, table tennis, triathlon and wushu.