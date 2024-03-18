Singaporean fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – National fencer Amita Berthier, 23, will be making her second outing at the Olympics after qualifying for the Paris Games on March 17.

The three-gold SEA Games champion secured her spot via her individual ranking points.

Berthier, who is ranked 28th in the world in the women’s foil, claimed crucial points at the Grand Prix in Washington DC by finishing joint-20th.

The top four teams in the world gain direct qualification, while the top teams of each of the four zones – Europe, Asia/Oceania, America and Africa – qualify next, with three of the team fencers getting an automatic spot in the individual category.

The next best individual fencers of their zones who have not qualified through the team category will then qualify for the Games, with the final spots going to the winners of the zonal qualifiers.

In 2021, Berthier was the first Singaporean to qualify for the Olympic Games, where she was joined in Tokyo by epee fencer Kiria Tikanah. Both fencers were eliminated in the round of 32.