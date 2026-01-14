Singaporean distance runner Keane Ko trains in Slovenia to pursue his dreams

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Keane Ko at the finish line of the 2025 Verona Half Marathon, after registering a personal best of 1:10:36.

SINGAPORE – Setting his sights on national records and major Games qualification, Singaporean distance runner Keane Ko has based himself in Slovenia, about 10,000km away from home since late October, while working remotely as a business developer.

The 25-year-old, who is eyeing national records in events such as the 3,000m, 3,000m steeplechase and the marathon, believes that he will improve by immersing himself in the environment there.

In a bid to qualify for the 2025 SEA Games marathon, Ko had joined a training camp in Slovenian city Celje from May to July in 2025, after completing national service.

While he clocked 2hr 33min 57sec in his first 42.195km race at the Gold Coast Marathon in July to meet the Games’ 2:35:49 qualifying timing, his countrymen Richard Heng and Henry He registered better times to earn the tickets to the biennial meet.

Nevertheless, Ko will return to the central European nation to continue chasing his dream, with the 3,000m steeplechase national record next on his radar.

“It’s really a very big difference, like the coaching,” he said, noting that there is no national distance coach in Singapore.

“I’m actually the slowest guy in the group. All of them are so fast, but they are willing to guide me. They’re so humble and welcoming to me.”

Training under coach Tomaz Plibersek, a former Slovenian national runner, has boosted Ko’s belief.

Plibersek said being able to work with Ko in person makes a huge difference.

“Getting to know him personally, seeing how he responds in certain situations, also gives me a sense of his personality,” said the 45-year-old, adding that being able to correct minute details such as his stretching, execution of drills and strength training in person has improved the training quality.

Slovenia’s cooler climate also allows Ko to comfortably manage two training sessions a day, compared to the seven to 10 he could complete in a week in Singapore.

His training partners have also pushed him to his limits.

As a member of the Kladivar Celje athletics club, he frequently trains alongside Olympians, besides athletes who have competed at the Commonwealth Games.

A typical day for him would consist of a morning session with technical work or drills at either the Kladivar Stadium or various cross country trails in Celje.

He will then work remotely as a business developer for companies in Singapore and Slovenia, before an afternoon session which sometimes includes circuit and core training. Each session varies from day to day, depending on Plibersek’s training plan.

Keane Ko notes that his move to Slovenia has improved his performance as a runner. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KEANE KO

He is currently back on a break in Singapore, having returned to take part in the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) in December and spend time with his family.

However, Ko, who finished second at the 2024 SCSM half-marathon, was hit by illness for the 2025 event, which affected his performance.

He is continuing to train remotely, with Plibersek providing a training schedule for him to follow.

Keane Ko in action at the 2025 Verona Half Marathon, where he finished 13th overall with his time of 1:10:36. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KEANE KO

After returning to Slovenia, he will prepare for the 18th Asian Cross-country Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Feb 21, with races around Europe in April and May also on the cards.

He also intends to pursue a university degree, with his sights set on reading sports psychology at the University of Ljubljana in the Slovenian capital.

However, he notes that his lifestyle is difficult to sustain, with his remote work barely enough for him to scrape by.

“€800 (S$1,200) goes to my rent, and coaching is about 200 a month. It’s another 500 to 600 for food and supplements, and roughly 100 for race fees.”

Despite the obstacles, Ko remains undeterred.

“Even if I have no money in the world, I still want to chase my dream,” he insisted.