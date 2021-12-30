Singaporean couple brave -15 degree weather, complete Polar Circle half marathon

Ms Wong Su-Yen (left) and Mr Fermin Diez participating in the Polar Circle Half Marathon in Greenland on Oct 31, 2021. PHOTO: COURTESY OF WONG SU-YEN
The couple were training for an expedition to the Mount Everest base camp, but had to change plans after the pandemic hit. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - In 2019, Wong Su-Yen and Fermin Diez started training for an expedition to the Mount Everest base camp by climbing stairs carrying 10 per cent of their body weight. But the couple's plans were foiled when the pandemic hit so they switched to regular runs thrice a week.

After starting with 2-2.5km jogs, Wong now runs more than 20km in a week while Diez, 61, clocks over 40km. But their longing for adventure had not dissipated so when the opportunity arose, they signed up and completed the Polar Circle half marathon in Greenland on Oct 31.

