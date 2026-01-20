Singaporean Alpine skier Faiz Basha earns spot at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singapore’s alpine skier Faiz Basha in action at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin.

SINGAPORE – Alpine skier Faiz Basha, the first Singaporean to qualify for a snow event at the Winter Olympics, has earned a spot at the Milano-Cortina Games from Feb 6 to 22, said the Singapore National Olympic Council in a Facebook post on Jan 20.

The 23-year-old met the qualifying mark for the slalom and giant slalom events in January 2025.

He also notched strong performances at the Winter University Games, Asian Winter Games and International Ski Federation’s Alpine World Ski Championships that year.

Faiz is Singapore’s second Winter Olympian, following Cheyenne Goh’s appearance in short track speed skating at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

His journey to the Games was marked by setbacks but in an interview with The Straits Times in 2025, he credited patience for helping him keep his Olympic dream alive.

His hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Lausanne Winter Youth Olympics were shattered after a crash during a competition left him with a tear in his intestines – the accident nearly caused him to walk away from the sport.

His hunt for a spot at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games was paused by national service commitments.

Yet, he persevered and last January, Faiz moved a step closer to his goal when he met the minimum qualification criteria for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

He said then: “When you’re in school, you do things and you get the results very fast but for skiing, it takes a lot more patience.

“It takes years and sometimes, you don’t see the results until the following season. It’s a really holistic bigger picture which I can see in terms of personal development and patience.”