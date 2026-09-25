Singapore women’s epee team secure historic medal with semi-final spot at Asian Games

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Elle Koh (right) of Singapore getting mobbed by her teammates after securing a 42-41 win.

NAGOYA – Team Singapore’s fencers continued their strong medal run at the Asian Games on Sept 25, when the women’s epee team advanced to the semi-finals with a dramatic 42-41 comeback win over Uzbekistan.

The quartet comprising Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman, Elle Koh, Esther Tan and Filzah Hidayah are guaranteed a medal, as both losing semi-finalists are awarded bronze medals.

This is Singapore’s first Asian Games team medal in epee.

The quartet were trailing as much as 11 points at one point against Uzbekistan’s Malika Khakimova, Dilnaz Murzataeva and Sanam Nazarova, before Koh scored a golden point in sudden-death overtime to secure the comeback win. They will face South Korea in the last four.

The Republic’s fencers have already secured three medals at the Aich-Nagoya Games with more team events scheduled in the coming days.

Elle Koh (left) of Singapore landing the hit which secured a win over Uzbekistan in the women’s epee team quarter-final at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games on Sept 25. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

On Sept 22, Kiria Tikanah won Singapore’s first-ever fencing silver medal at an Asiad in the women’s epee. A day later, Maxine Wong won her first individual fencing medal at the quadrennial event, securing bronze in women’s foil after a semi-final loss to Japan’s Yuka Ueno.

Lim Wei Wen won the Republic’s first Asiad medal in the sport in 2014 when he claimed the men’s epee bronze.

Earlier in the day on Sept 25, the women’s epee team who were seeded first based on performances in the individual event, received a bye to the quarter-finals.

At the last three editions of the Games in 2014, 2018 and in 2023, the women’s epee team were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

The 304-strong Singapore contingent’s current medal tally also includes mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tiffany Teo’s gold medal, Gan Ching Hwee’s two silver medals, and a bronze from wushu exponent Zeanne Law in the women’s taijiquan-taijijian.

At the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou in 2023, the Republic won 16 medals; three golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.