Singapore win four artistic golds at Asian Pencak Silat Championship

SINGAPORE – Up against Indonesia’s world artistic silat champion Syarif Suhaimi, Singapore’s Mustafar Isa delivered a near-perfect performance in Dubai to clinch his first Asian title on Saturday.

Competing at the Nov 9-12 Asian Pencak Silat Championship, Mustafar scored 9.940 in the artistic male solo creative final to Syarif’s 9.430, before claiming his second gold in the team event.

His double achievement marked a bountiful third day of competition for Singapore’s silat exponents, who claimed four golds and a silver to add to the bronze from the day before. At the 2022 edition in Kashmir, the Republic won nine gold medals, four silver and six bronze medals.

Mustafar told The Sunday Times: “It was a blessing to be winning two gold medals as it shows that my training with my team paid off.

“I had to really push myself for my solo creative (event) as I knew I was going up against a world champion. I had to be really ready and I gave him a good fight.”

The 27-year-old, who clinched bronze in the same event in 2022, said he had focused on getting familar with the weapon and explosiveness of his flips.

The artistic male team comprising Mustafar, Nazrul Kamal and Affiz Zakri also retained their gold medal after scoring 9.960 to edge out the Philippines (9.905).

Mustafar added: “I was happy that I was able to be at my freshest for the team because that’s my main event and we needed to win this at all cost.

“We really did not want to disappoint our family, friends, coach and most importantly, ourselves because we invested everything in it.”