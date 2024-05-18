Singapore to stage festival for urban sports such as parkour, skateboarding and Hyrox in August

SINGAPORE – When the Olympics get underway in Paris from July 26, many eyebrows will be raised as the world’s best athletes attempt feats and do battle on sport’s grandest stage for a fortnight.

Plenty of arms and legs will also be lifted as breaking, a dance sport, makes its debut after several other urban sports such as skateboarding, sport climbing and 3x3 basketball made spectacular bows at the Tokyo Games.

Seeking to tap on these sports’ increasing popularity, Sport Singapore announced on May 18 that it will be holding the inaugural Singapore Urban Sports & Fitness Festival from Aug 23 to Sept 1.

The 10-day fiesta will feature master classes, exhibitions and competitions for genres such as street dance, fitness racing, parkour, skateboarding and obstacle laser run.

Bringing together more than 10 partners from the urban sports and fitness sectors, the events will be held at such places as Singapore Expo, Jurong Lake Gardens and Marina Square.

In a media statement, SportSG said it hopes the festival will serve as a platform to rally communities to support the local urban sporting scene.

It also envisions the festival to become a top annual event in Asia, as it seeks to draw participation from more local teens and young adults.

The festival was launched on May 18 at the Funan Mall Atrium, where there was also a showcase of the various activities.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua was among those who tried his hand at the obstacle laser run by Singapore Modern Pentathlon Association and the rowing machine at Hyrox’s showcase.

Roy Teo, SportSG’s chief of industry development, technology and innovation group, said it hopes that the festival will help make sports more accessible to the masses.

He said: “In our annual NSPS (National Sport & Exercise Participation Survey)… we see (demand for) urban sports, including calisthenics (exercises that rely on body weight for resistance) increasing over the years.

“Around the world, you will also see that the interest in urban sports has picked up. One very clear example is the inclusion of urban sports in Olympics and major Games.”