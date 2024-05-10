Singapore swimming’s history-maker Junie Sng still competitive at 59

SINGAPORE – At 11, Junie Sng was so dominant in the swimming pool that she caught the attention of the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping – the duo shared a brief chat at the 1975 International Swimming and Diving Friendship Meet in Beijing.

Later that year, the 1.54m pocket dynamo won her first SEAP Games (now known as the SEA Games) gold in the 800m freestyle in 1975.

Her career continued to sizzle as she became Singapore’s first female swimmer to win an Asian Games gold at 14, emigrated to Australia at 16, and returned to sweep 10 gold medals at the 1983 SEA Games on home soil.

At 19, she retired to focus on her university studies.

Turning 60 on June 6, Sng was back in town on May 10 for Singapore Aquatics’ 85th anniversary gala fundraising dinner, where she was among the first batch of athletes inducted into its Hall of Fame.

In an interview with The Straits Times the day before, the Microsoft technical specialist shared that she “just fell into swimming” when she was six after following her older sister Elaine to the pool.

The latter had kept catching colds and a doctor had recommended to their parents – dad was an artist while mum was a teacher – to let her try a sport that would improve her lung capacity.

The late Neo Chwee Kok, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist, took the younger Sng under his wing at the Singapore Swimming Club before another late legend, Kee Soon Bee, pushed her to another level in the longer distances.

Recalling her “love-hate relationship” with swimming, she said: “The 400m and 800m free came quite naturally to me. As Mr Kee would say, I didn’t have fast-twitch muscles, so long distance was my jam really... and height wasn’t a factor.”

Training at the Toa Payoh Swimming Complex, she would clock 10km per session to bring her times down.

She said: “Long-distance swimming is very, very hard training. It was very painful also because I was training all the time and couldn’t go out much.”

But she also enjoyed competing and winning.

Her father had crowdfunded in order to send her to England to compete in meets. This helped her win unprecedented women’s 400m and 800m freestyle golds at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Not even the great Patricia Chan and Joscelin Yeo won an Asiad gold, with Tao Li the only Singaporean woman to do so in the 50m butterfly in 2006 and 2010.

After emigrating in 1980, she levelled up with renowned coach Bill Sweetenham and delivered seven golds at the 1981 SEA Games in Manila. She came full circle at Toa Payoh to claim 10 gold medals from eight individual and two relays at the 1983 edition.

Her winning time in the 800m freestyle was 8min 59.46sec – the first Asian woman to dip below nine minutes.