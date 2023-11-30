Singapore swimmer Letitia Sim wins silver at Japan Open, qualifies for Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – National swimmer Letitia Sim will be packing her bags for the trip from Michigan, United States, to Paris in July, after she clocked 1min 6.36sec in the 100m breaststroke at the Japan Open on Nov 30 to qualify for the Olympics.

Competing at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Singapore’s breaststroke queen posted a national record en route to clinching the silver behind home favourite Reona Aoki (1min 6.24sec), while Kanako Watanabe (1min 7.16sec) took the bronze.

She is the second Singaporean swimmer to qualify for the 2024 Games, after Jonathan Tan made the cut in the men’s 50m freestyle at the Cambodia SEA Games in May.

The University of Michigan student said: “Going into tonight, I knew I had a really good swim in the morning. It was one of my better swims...

“In the past I struggled a lot to get it going in the morning.

“So, being able to see that time and be seeded first and also knowing that I was in a good position going into finals really gave me a little bit of confidence.”

Her coach Gustavo Schirru had told her to “go out there and have fun”, which helped ease the pressure she put on herself to meet the qualifying time.

The 20-year-old said: “The past few meets, I’ve been super super close to this cut, and I knew I was right there. I just didn’t know when I would be getting the cut.

“At first, I didn’t look up at the scoreboard to see my time just because I didn’t want to be disappointed by falling short again.

“Knowing I got the cut by quite a margin was really, really exciting and gave me a lot of confidence and there was a lot of adrenaline.”

Earning her ticket to Paris was a much-needed boost for Sim, who missed out on a medal not once, but thrice, at the recent Asian Games in Hangzhou.

She was fourth in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, while her women’s 4x100m medley relay team were disqualified after finishing third.

She made up for those disappointments on Nov 30, when she went below the Olympic A qualifying time of 1min 6.79sec in the 100m breaststroke in a national mark of 1.06.36.

Her previous best of 1.06.86 was at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Germany in October.

She holds the national records for the women’s 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke and 200m individual medley.