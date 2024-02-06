Singapore swim queen Joscelin Yeo finally makes Sport Hall of Fame, along with seven others

SINGAPORE – Eight new members, three athletes and five sports leaders, were inducted into the Singapore Sport Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at the Istana on Feb 6.

The Hall of Fame celebrates the achievements and contributions of Singapore’s sporting heroes and it is the first time sports leaders are being recognised since its inception in 1985.

The Republic’s only Olympic boxer Syed Abdul Kadir, most bemedalled SEA Games swimmer Joscelin Yeo, and table tennis player Yu Mengyu – who was part of the world championship winning women’s team in 2010 – received their awards from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The five sports leaders were: International Olympic Committee member Ng Ser Miang, Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) vice-president Jessie Phua, the late Tan Eng Liang (a former national water polo player and SNOC vice-president), Singapore National Paralympic Council president Teo-Koh Sock Miang, and former national water polo captain and coach Kenneth Kee.

Mr Tharman said: “Each of the eight Singaporeans inducted to the Sport Hall of Fame today have contributed greatly – and often beyond the traditional realms of athleticism, through their leadership and the way they have inspired many others. Together as One Team Singapore, let’s continue to strengthen the Singapore spirit through sport.”

A total of 22 nominations by the public and the national sports associations were received by Sport Singapore (SportSG), and eight were selected after an assessment by the expert panel and selection panel.

For years, former swim queen Yeo, 44, was a glaring omission from the Hall of Fame. One of Singapore’s most successful swimmers, she won 40 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze medals at the SEA Games from 1991 to 2005, and clinched two bronzes at the 1994 and 2002 Asian Games before retiring in 2007.

She also served as Singapore Swimming Association vice-president from 2014 to 2022 and was a Nominated Member of Parliament from 2009 to 2011.

In 2020, Yeo’s omission sparked debate within the sports fraternity after it was raised by two former journalists, and national agency SportSG said then that improvements would be made to the nomination and selection process.

Yeo said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this prestigious award today, standing alongside esteemed sporting figures who have left an indelible mark on Singapore’s sporting legacy.

“Singapore was built on the shoulders of giants and while I don’t consider myself to be one, I believe that much can be learnt from those who have gone before us, and I endeavour to do what I can in that respect.

“Sports, in particular swimming, has taught me a lot of life lessons, hence I hope to see sports as a greater enabler and equaliser – uniting Singaporeans and bringing hope to the community.”

Noting that the Singapore bowling team is a “global powerhouse”, former bowling chief Phua paid tribute to the team at the association who “worked alongside me to rebuild the sport”.

She added: “My message to the other sport leaders – follow your heart, take time to understand what’s best for your sport and athletes, and make decisions based on that. This formula worked for bowling, and I hope it will resonate across other sports too.”

The addition of eight inductees takes the Hall of Fame membership to 65. It includes the nation’s only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, five-gold Paralympic swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, table tennis player Feng Tianwei – a world champion who has claimed three Olympic medals – Singapore’s first Olympic medallist and weightlifter Tan Howe Liang, and footballer Fandi Ahmad.

The Hall of Fame was last updated in 2019 and in 2023, it was refreshed to recognise individuals who have contributed to the overall development of Singapore sports. The revised criteria for athletes now recognises those who have sustained contributions to the sport or community after retirement, and a new category for sports leaders honours those behind the scenes, including administrators, coaches and scientists.

To further elevate the Hall of Fame to the sporting equivalent of the Cultural Medallion, it was announced in March 2023 that the President would be handing out the awards.