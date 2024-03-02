Singapore sprinter Marc Louis claims another longstanding record with 60m blitz

SINGAPORE – When sprinter Marc Louis broke U.K. Shyam’s decades-old national 100m record of 10.37 seconds at the Asian Games last October, it had come after more than two years of chasing.

But Louis, who lowered Shyam’s 2001 timing by 0.10sec, wasted little time in claiming another longstanding national record – Gary Yeo’s 6.71sec mark in the 60m, which was set in 2012.

On his first attempt at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, on March 1, Louis broke the 60m record with aplomb, following a 6.69sec blitz in the heats, where he finished third behind Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala and Japan’s Shuhei Tada, both of whom clocked 6.52.

Louis qualified automatically for the semi-finals, where he clocked 6.73sec to finish last among eight runners, with American star Noah Lyles the top finisher in 6.47sec.

Louis said: “I came in just wanting that record and everything else would be a bonus. This was my first time running in an indoor meet and it was a really good experience for me.

“Breaking these two records is great motivation for me for the future. They are like stepping stones for me and to show myself and Singaporeans that it’s possible to do things like this.”

The young sprinter has stayed in tip-top condition despite the need for him to balance daily training at Bishan Stadium with national service. Louis, who enlisted in September 2022, is an administrative clerk at Nee Soon Camp.

And he takes it all in his stride.

“I still train for two hours, seven days a week. NS has helped me with time management and I can better manage my time in the future so I see it as a benefit,” said Louis.

His coach Benber Yu hailed his protege’s progress.

Yu said: “I am very proud as his coach. His progress has been gradual and consistent. He is still so young and he is doing this while still serving national service. I have tried to manage his training load and we have not pushed him too much.

“Singaporeans should be excited about what he can do. Once he finishes his NS, there is a high chance that he will go on to be a full-time athlete.”

When asked if Louis could add a SEA Games 100m gold to his silver and bronze from 2023 and 2021 respectively, Yu responded confidently: “The target is to win gold at the Asian Games in the future. The SEA Games will be a stepping stone. We are aiming high.”

Coming up next, though, could be an appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics via a universality place.

While athletes can qualify for the Games by meeting the entry standard or on the basis of their world rankings, it is unlikely that Louis will be able to enter enough races to climb the rankings as he is serving NS.

He is, however, in contention for the universality place that will go to one male athlete in the 100m, 800m or marathon. The athlete that has a result closer to their event’s entry standard will be picked. ST understands that Louis is best placed to earn the wildcard for a possible Olympics debut.

Louis is calm yet confident.

He said: “Whether it is by points or by hitting the time (10.00sec qualification mark), I hope I get to go. I hope I can hit the 10 seconds before June and I will be training hard to be ready.”

Beyond the joys of clinching his second national record, Louis will also take home other invaluable experiences. In the semi-finals, Louis raced with Lyles, who won gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at last summer’s outdoor world championships.

Christian Coleman won the 60m final in a world-leading 6.41sec, 0.03 ahead of Lyles, who called it his weakest event. Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake took the bronze in 6.46.

Louis said: “Being able to race with Lyles and see Coleman up close is inspiring and extremely motivating. It is crazy. I fist-bumped Noah Lyles and raced with him. I am excited for the future. I am having fun and hopefully there are more records to come.”