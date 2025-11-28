Singapore Sports Hub is now known as The Kallang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Singapore Sports Hub, home to landmark venues including the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium, will now be known as The Kallang.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Sports Hub, home to venues such as the National Stadium and OCBC Arena, will now be known as The Kallang, it was announced on Nov 28.

Kallang Alive Sport Management, the company that manages the precinct, will also change its name to The Kallang Group.

This comes as part of The Kallang Group’s ambition to “become the excitement epicentre of Singapore – a place where global acts, local heroes, and everyday Singaporeans unite to share unforgettable experiences that strengthen our national fabric,” said Keith Magnus, chairman of The Kallang Group.

With the rebranding comes a slew of changes to The Kallang, which will host the WTA 500 Singapore Tennis Open, HSBC SVNS Singapore in 2026, as well as the highly anticipated return of the National Day Parade.

Additionally, the Kallang Wave Mall will also undergo renovations in the second quarter of 2026, with a refurbished plaza and new-look alfresco dining spaces along the Kallang Basin. Renovations are slated for completion in 2028, with the mall remaining operational throughout the works.

The venue will also see a new national training centre for local athletes as well as the new 18,000-seat indoor arena.

Lastly, The Kallang’s new tagline, “Feel Alive” was launched, with the aim of capturing the spirit of creating exciting experiences across sport, entertainment, lifestyle and community.

Countdown 2026 at The Kallang, to be held on Dec 31, 2025, is set to be The Kallang Group’s first event under the new corporate name. It will be looking to usher in the new year with a special concert headlined by K-pop group Super Junior along with a slew of family-friendly community activities across The Kallang.

The Kallang Group chairman Keith Magnus (right) and chief executive Quek Swee Kuan at an event announcing the renaming of the Singapore Sports Hub to The Kallang. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

There will also be the longest display of countdown fireworks in Singapore for the year – 35 minutes across four chapters – lighting the sky above the Kallang Basin.

Attendees of the event can also look forward to the introduction of The Kallang Pass, which grants one lucky winner a pair of tickets to attend a variety of events held at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2026.

All Singapore residents above 18 who attend Countdown 2026 stands a chance to win the tickets, should they register their interest.

Since the government’s takeover of the Singapore Sports Hub on Dec 9, 2022, the precinct has seen more than 4,000 sport, community and event days in total, hosting over 9.5 million visitors in the three years since the formerly named Kallang Alive Sport Management was formed.

Notable events throughout the years included iconic concerts from names such as Bruno Mars, Olivia Rodrigo, JJ Lin, Jacky Cheung and more, with sporting events like the WTA250 Tennis Open, World Aquatics Championships, and the World Para Swimming Championships.

These concerts alone have massively boosted Singapore’s economy, with big name superstars like Coldplay, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga reportedly generating $650 Million in tourism receipts on aggregate, based on media reports of estimates by private sector analysts.

The rebranding is set to usher in a new era of Sport, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Community for The Kallang, further establishing Singapore as a premier destination for the world’s biggest names in sport and entertainment.