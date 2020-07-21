Singapore Sports Hub marks fifth anniversary with month-long virtual celebration

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Sports Hub is marking its fifth anniversary in July with a month-long virtual celebration which will culminate with the National Day Fiesta on Aug 9.

Its chief executive Lionel Yeo said in a statement on Tuesday (July 21): "The last five years marked many national milestones for the Singapore Sports Hub. While we look forward to welcoming everyone back, we are committed to support and keep the community engaged virtually in the meantime.

"Through the fifth anniversary and National Day celebrations, we hope to uplift spirits and galvanise the community to journey onwards and stronger together with us in the new normal."

Besides an interactive map of the Sports Hub, there is a series of digital content available at sportshub.com.sg/Virtual-Play. These include:

1. Speed Racer, an interactive running game which features a virtual 100Plus Promenade track around the National Stadium with several obstacles like other runners and even otters along the way.

2. Shoot Your Best, a virtual programme that allows users to explore the Sports, Arts and Heritage Trail to learn about the rich history of the Kallang area and seek out the Merdeka Lions, as well as the uniquely designed repurposed benches made from timber seats of the Old National Stadium. Participants can also uncover picturesque spots around the Sports Hub to capture the perfect Instagram shot on their next visit.

3. Video Ga-Ga, a video celebration of the Republic's birthday plus an exclusive series of birthday-themed Instagram filters.

The virtual National Day Fiesta starts at 1pm on Aug 9 and features a 55-minute show hosted by Michelle Chong's Ah Lian and will allow audiences to connect, dance and play together in the safety of their homes. There is also a #PlankThatSong challenge, and those who submit their videos by July 31 will have the opportunity to have their videos featured during the event.

More information can be found at sportshub.com.sg/NDFiesta.