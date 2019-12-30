Singapore Sports Hub launches several fitness promotions, widens ticketing panel

SINGAPORE - Tis' the season to kick-start your fitness programme.

To that end, the Singapore Sports Hub has announced several fitness promotions and yoga and High-intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes early next year.

The promotions and classes will be available from Jan 8 to Feb 8.

The Sports Hub will be launching two new Sports Hub Fitness Class programmes - piloxing and release yoga - aimed at rejuvenating both the body and soul for the year ahead.

There will also be promotions available for classes at the Sports Hub Fitness Studio, aqua bike classes and boat rentals.

For more information and to sign up for the above activities, visit www.sportshub.com.sg/cnymightyabundance.

With its growing calendar of international sports, entertainment and lifestyle events, the Hub also announced that it has widened its ticketing operations to now include an extended panel of ticketing agents.

From Wednesday (Jan 1) onwards, ticketing agents comprising Sistic, Ticketmaster and Ticketek will be operational progressively.

The appointed ticketing agent for each event will offer booking services for tickets made available through their respective websites, mobile, call centres, as well as retail outlets.

To facilitate the transition, the current online ticketing will not be available between 11.59pm on Tuesday to 3.59am on Wednesday.