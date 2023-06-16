Singapore set up rematch against Malaysia in Asian Youth Netball Championship final

SINGAPORE – With a 58-15 win over Hong Kong on Friday, the Singapore Under-21 netball team qualified for their third consecutive final at the Asian Youth Netball Championship in Jeonju, South Korea.

They will face defending champions Malaysia for the crown on Saturday in a repeat of the last two finals.

The Malaysians, who had beaten the Republic to win the previous edition in Japan in 2019, eased past Sri Lanka 77-36 in Friday’s other semi-final.

The Causeway rivals had also met in the 2017 final, when the tournament was also in Jeonju, with Singapore prevailing for their first title since the inaugural edition in 1994.

Despite Malaysia’s track record – they won the biennial competition six times – Singapore’s netballers are undaunted and will aim to emulate the 2017 side, said co-captain Shannon Tan.

The 19-year-old defender added: ”This year’s Singapore team is confident in our own strengths and the past success of the Malaysians at this competition does not faze us. In fact, it makes us hungrier to bring back gold for Singapore.”

Fellow co-captain Rachel Ling, also 19, shared similar sentiments.

The centre said: “Personally, I am very inspired by the Singapore team back in 2017 and it’s definitely something we’re looking to recreate this year.

“We’re ready mentally and physically to put up a good show tomorrow.”

Coach Yeo Mee Hong said they had started preparing for this competition since she took over in March, adding: “We have worked hard and will carry this momentum into the final against tough opponents.”

Singapore had topped the group stage with a 100 per cent record, beating Brunei (90-8), Chinese Taipei (82-13), South Korea (92-6) and Sri Lanka (51-29).

In the semi-finals, they got off to a rapid start with a 7-0 run culminating in a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

They extended their lead to 29-10 at half-time after a solid defensive effort, limiting Hong Kong to just one goal in the second quarter.

Singapore made four changes at the start of the third quarter and the switches worked as they continued their momentum, storming to a 39-13 lead.

There was no way back for Hong Kong, as the Republic wrapped up the game with another 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Goal shooter Zulfa Rashad, 19, finished as the match’s top scorer after converting 34 of her 39 attempts (87 per cent).