Singapore Sepak Takraw Federation in turmoil as world body terminates its membership

This was despite the fact that Nasri had been banned locally and internationally by Astaf for 10 years, starting from Nov 30, 2022, following a disciplinary hearing. Zahid was also suspended for five years while the Singapore body was ordered to ensure the duo vacate their offices within 90 days of the notice, which was dated Dec 5, 2022.

The Istaf charges against Nasri included “written statements which are ungentlemanly, insulting and improper”, “attempt to disrupt and/or destabilise the efficient administration of Astaf”, and “attempted to destroy Astaf’s independence in all matters directly or indirectly concerning the game of sepak takraw by seeking the aid of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the International Olympic Council (IOC) to intervene in the council elections of Astaf”. Zahid faces charges for “acts of misconduct”.

In its Nov 28 statement, Istaf noted that the duo’s continued involvement in Perses operations, including their participation in its annual general meeting on Oct 14, “showed a blatant disregard for Astaf’s governance policies” and contravened several of Perses’ constitutional articles.

These include one which states that “board members shall not be serving a suspension or ban from the Istaf or other regulatory authority”.

Istaf also ruled that the two leaders must vacate their offices – located at Heartbeat @ Bedok – within 90 days or face additional penalties. Both Nasri and Zahid are also banned from any future roles in Perses’ board or Council.

In November 2019, Nasri ousted veteran official Abdul Halim Kader 12-9 in Perses’ elections. Halim had been president since 2000, except for a spell from 2013 to 2015, when he served as general secretary, a role he had previously held from 1982 to 1999.

Halim remains Astaf president, a role he has held since 2004, and also serves as Istaf secretary-general.

He said: “For Singapore to regain Istaf recognition, there firstly needs to be a new Perses with a new multi-racial leadership team which has to be registered with the Registrar of Societies and get NSA status before it can apply for Istaf membership.

“The new team must have an excellent track record in managing effectively the sepak takraw community at all levels.”

A Singapore National Olympic Council spokesperson said Perses no longer qualifies as an SNOC affiliate as its international federation has terminated Perses’ membership.

The spokesperson added: “In the absence of a national sport association, the SNOC will set up a Major Games Preparation Committee (MGPC) to safeguard the athletes’ interests and ensure that their training and preparation towards participation at the major Games will continue.”

ST has contaced national agency Sport Singapore, Perses, Nasri and Zahid for comment.