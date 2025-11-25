Singapore SEA Games contingent monitoring situation in flood-hit Songkhla

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Members of rescue teams distribute supplies to stranded people in a flooded area in Hat Yai district, in Songkhla province, on Nov 24.

SINGAPORE – Singapore officials and athletes are keeping a close eye on the conditions after deadly floods hit Thailand’s Songkhla province, which will host nine sports during the upcoming SEA Games.

Due to scale of the crisis, the Thai government declared a state of emergency in the region on Nov 25, a day after it was declared a disaster zone by Songkhla’s governor.

This follows three days of record rainfall of 630mm which triggered severe floods and killed at least 13 people.

The Thai meteorological department has forecast more rain and possible flash floods in the coming days.

Singaporeans have been advised by the Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Nov 25 to avoid travelling to the province while the flooding persists.

Nine sports – c hess, judo, karate, kabbadi, muay thai, pencak silat, wushu, wrestling and footbal l – are scheduled for Songkhla, which is one of three main regions, besides Chonburi and Bangkok, to host the Dec 9-20 Games.

Hat Yai, which will host the karate and wrestling events, received 335mm of rainfall on Nov 21, the heaviest single-day rainfall for 300 years.

The biennial event will feature Singapore’s largest-ever contingent of over 930 athletes across 48 sports.

A Singapore National Olympic Council spokesperson told The Straits Times on Nov 25 that it is in regular contact with the Games organisers regarding any developments or potential adjustments to the schedule or venues.

“We are monitoring the situation in Thailand closely...

“Our thoughts are with the residents of Hat Yai and the wider Songkhla province, and we hope the situation improves quickly for everyone affected,” added the spokesperson.

Several Singapore sports bodies whose events will be staged in the region, like kabaddi, wrestling, chess and wushu, have indicated that they are following the advice and directive of SNOC and the relevant governing bodies, and will continue to prepare for the Games as per usual.

A Kabaddi Association (Central SG) spokesman said: “We are aware of the situation and keeping ourselves updated with the news that comes out of the region.

“We have also reached out to our counterparts to... seek for updates on precautionary measures to be taken.”

For Singapore chess grandmaster Tin Jingyao, the focus of the team is on training and preparing for the Games.

“As athletes, there’s little we can do on an individual level when it comes to situations like flooding. My teammates and I are focused on our preparation and training for the Games, while keeping an eye on the situation.

“We’ll be taking guidance from the SEA Games organisers and the Singapore contingent who are closely monitoring the situation.

“If the conditions worsen, I’m confident they’ll make the necessary arrangements and we’ll adapt accordingly.”

Thailand is hosting the multi-sport event for the seventh time, with a total of 574 gold medals up for grabs across 50 sports.

The country last hosted the Games in 2007, when it was held in Korat.