Singapore sailors clinch two silver medals at Asian Games

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GAMAGORI – Singapore’s sailors clinched two silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games on Oct 2 through Jania Ang in the women’s ILCA 6 and the boys’ 29er duo of Sean Kum and Nigel Tan. All three are Asiad debutants.

Sean, 15, and Nigel, 16, finished second with 35 points, 24 behind Hong Kong’s gold medallists Ethan Kiu and Louis Polson at the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbour in Gamagori.

This is Singapore’s first medal in the boys’ 29er at the Asian Games.



Sisters Priscilla and Cecilia Low had previously clinched the girls’ 29er silver at the 2014 Incheon Games.

Meanwhile, Ang, 22, secured a runner-up finish on 13 points, behind Thailand’s Sophia Montgomery (5).