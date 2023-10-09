Singapore Sailing Federation working to help kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder with potential NS deferment

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Sailing Federation (SSF) is working with the relevant government bodies regarding potential national service (NS) deferment for world champion kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder.

The SSF’s head of high performance and coaching, Chung Pei Ming, told The Straits Times on Monday that Maximilian has been identified as an athlete “who will need some support to work sports around NS obligations”, with both the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in the loop.

The home-schooled teenager, who won the first leg of the Kitefoil World Series in Austria on Sunday – less than two weeks after clinching the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou – turns 18 in September 2024, a month after the Paris Olympics.

He had secured a spot for the Paris OIympics in August en route to winning the world title at the Sailing World Championships at The Hague, Netherlands.

This came after he picked up his third consecutive gold at July’s Formula Kite Youth World Championships in Gizzeria, Italy.

Keeping an eye on his development beyond the 2024 Games, Chung said: “For his (Max) case it still depends on what his results are for the Olympic Games. There’s nothing concrete, but MCCY and Mindef know of this athlete and that maybe some arrangement might be needed for him.”

Adding that “country comes first before sports”, Chung said: “When the time comes, Max will need to serve his obligation.”

Mindef had said previously that long-term deferment from full-time NS is granted “very selectively for exceptional sportsmen” who are assessed to be potential medal winners at international competitions like the Olympic Games and are able to bring national pride to Singapore.

Swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen were the most recent cases of long-term deferment.

Schooling and Quah’s deferments began in 2014 and 2015 respectively to help them prepare for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where Schooling won a historic 100m butterfly title.

Their deferments were extended to help them train for the pandemic-delayed 2020 Olympics and ended in August 2021, following disappointing Games campaigns in Tokyo for both of them. Quah recently completed his full-time NS, while Schooling is still serving.

When asked about his NS obligations, Maximilian told ST: “I am very fortunate to have great support with the SSF and (Singapore) Sport Institute, helping to advocate for a deferment at least.