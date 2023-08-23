Singapore’s youth bowlers equal best showing at Asian Junior Bowling C’ships

SINGAPORE – With another four gold medals on Wednesday, Singapore’s youth bowlers took their tally at the Asian Junior Tenpin Bowling Championships to seven. With the Masters event still to come, they have already equalled their best haul achieved at the 2012 edition.

The Republic finished first in both the boys’ and girls’ team-of-four events on Wednesday, while claiming another two golds in the all-events, courtesy of Brian Ngoi (boys) and Lim Shi En (girls).

That followed three other first-placed finishes at Singapore Bowling @ Rifle Range in the previous two days, drawing praise from senior national assistant coach Jensen Lim.

Attributing the bowlers’ dominance to “shot-making consistency”, he said: “It’s an affirmation of what we have been working on.”

The girls’ team, comprising Shi En, 17, Nur Irdina Hazly, 16, Nura Salsabila Zulkifli, 15, and Lim Wan Ling, 18, knocked down 4,828 pinfalls, to finish ahead of Japan (4,789) and Malaysia (4,618).

Shi En noted that the quartet’s cohesiveness was key to their victory, adding: “I would say we were very close (to one another)... I was able to bowl together with my team and made great memories together.”

Shi En and Salsabila highlighted a hike from Rifle Range to the Singapore Quarry as part of a team-bonding session in July as key to the girls strengthening their bond.

Salsabila said: “During that walk, we got to know each other better by asking each other questions about each other, and (we) even went for breakfast together.”

Shi En also triumphed in the girls’ all-events over 48 competitors with 3,758 pinfalls. Malaysia’s Adania Mohd Rezwan (3,651) was second and Japan’s Riria Hamasaki (3,626) third.

This was the third gold medal in this competition for Shi En, who had also won the doubles gold with Nur Irdina on Tuesday. She had also won three gold medals (doubles, team and masters) in 2022.

Shi En, however, insisted that her medal haul is a stepping stone, and she still “has a long way to go”.

“I wanted to come back even stronger from last year, which i definitely did,” said Shi En, who finished fourth in last year’s edition in Bangkok.

The boys’ team, which consisted of Brian, 16, Ryan Goi, 17, John Faragalla and Aiman Lim, both 18, won with 5,305 pinfalls, ahead of Japan (5,053) and Hong Kong (4,973) respectively.