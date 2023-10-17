Singapore’s top swimmers Yip Pin Xiu, Sophie Soon out of Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE – In a huge blow to Team Singapore’s campaign at the upcoming Asian Para Games (APG), top swimmers Yip Pin Xiu and Sophie Soon will not be competing at the Oct 22-28 event in Hangzhou after their events were cancelled by organisers just three weeks ago.

In August, the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) had announced a 33-strong contingent who would compete across nine sports – archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, lawn bowls, powerlifting, shooting, swimming and table tennis.

At the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Singapore won three gold, two silver and five bronze medals in swimming, bowling, boccia and cycling.

This time, five-gold Paralympic champion Yip, 31, was initially scheduled to compete in the S2 50m and 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle, while Soon was pencilled in for the S12 100m free and back, and SB12 100m breaststroke.

However, both swimmers will now miss out after their events were canned at the 11th hour owing to a lack of competitors in their classifications.

Speaking to media at the send-off ceremony on Tuesday, Singapore chef de mission Monique Heah said: “It is a bit of a loss for Team Singapore, the athletes are disappointed of course, but that’s how it is in Games.

“I’m hoping for the best, I will not project how many medals we’ll get but I hope that we’ll bring some back.”

In para sports, athletes are grouped by the degree of activity limitation resulting from the impairment. Within each impairment category there are a vast range of abilities, so athletes are further divided by class in a system designed to ensure people compete against others with approximately the same capabilities.

Physical impairments cover numbers 1-10, with the number lower the more severe the impairment. Vision impairments go from 11-13, while 14 indicates intellectual impairment.

Yip, who won a gold and two bronzes at the 2018 edition, was given the option to compete in a higher classification but declined. Asean Para Games triple-gold medallist Soon was not given a similar option.

Despite the duo’s late withdrawal, the 31-member contingent – which comprises 17 debutants – departed for Hangzhou on Tuesday in high spirits. A crowd of over 100 people comprising family and friends, as well as Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, were at Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 to cheer them on.