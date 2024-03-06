Singapore’s swim sisters aim to create more history at Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – Trust, teamwork and fun is the mantra for Singapore’s history-making women’s 4x100m medley relay team as Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim attempt to set more milestones for the Republic at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

And judging from their laughter-filled press conference at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on March 6, the swimming sisters are enjoying their moment ahead of the Games, where they are aiming to take their national record to under four minutes and qualify for an Olympic final.

At 31, Ting Wen is the big sister of the team with appearances at the 2008, 2016 and 2020 Games. The others are Olympic debutantes.

She said: “Mutually trusting each other really makes a difference because we are able to come together on the day itself to get the job done. I trust that my sister is taking care of herself, that the Sims are resting and eating well, and doing what they need to do to swim fast.”

On Feb 18, the quartet clocked a national record of four minutes and 2.88 seconds in the heats at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, to finish ninth and become Singapore’s first relay side to qualify for the Olympics.

Previously, the men’s relay teams were handed universality places to compete in Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988 and Atlanta 1996.

The field will be stronger in Paris than in Doha, where Japan and Britain did not compete, but Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay is confident the team will not be there to make up the numbers.

Citing teamwork as the key for their achievements, Jing Wen also shared how her sister and brother Quah Zheng Wen helped her overcome feelings of inadequacy – the two older Quahs made their Olympic debuts when they were 15 before going on to compete in multiple editions.

The 23-year-old added: “It was hard to be called the third Quah. But both of them did such a good job in helping me grow as a swimmer and teaching me that I am my own person, I don’t need to be compared to them, and I’m on my own journey.”

While Letitia’s journey was no less bumpy, she has handed it with aplomb while living up to her reputation as the life of the party.

Injecting fun into the team, and the press conference, Letitia had the audience in stitches with her whimsical yet insightful responses.

In a bid to become an Olympian, the 21-year-old first started in gymnastics as a kid, moved to golf to “play in the LPGA Tour and make a lot of money” before settling on swimming.

To incredulous looks from her teammates, she said: “I also really want the (Olympic rings) tattoo, but I don’t know if I’m going to get that because I also like my bare skin. To be able to go with a relay team is going to be a lot of fun, there’s going to be a lot of memories made and so, I’m super excited.”