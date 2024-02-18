Singapore’s Quah and Sim sisters earn historic swimming relay spot at Paris Olympics

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s women’s 4x100m medley relay team, comprising two pairs of sisters Quah Ting Wen and Jing Wen as well as Letitia and Levenia Sim, etched their names into the record books on Feb 18 as they qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

They clocked 4min 2.88sec in the heats of the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, finishing ninth overall and just missing out on the finals. Poland was eighth-fastest in 4:02.63 while the Canadians were the top qualifiers in 3:58.63.

The Republic needed to finish inside the top 13 of the 23 competing countries to earn a spot at the Summer Games. The Quahs and Sims are the first Singaporeans to qualify for a women’s relay event at the quadrennial Olympic Games.

Their time was also a new national record, lowering their previous mark of 4:06.97 at the Cambodia SEA Games in 2023.

Swimmers Jonathan Tan (50m freestyle) and Letitia (100m breaststroke) have also qualified for the individual events in Paris.