Singapore’s Quah and Sim sisters earn historic swimming relay spot at Paris Olympics

The Singapore women's 4x100m medley relay team (from left) Quah Ting Wen, Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim set a new national record of 4min 2.88sec at the World Aquatics Championships. PHOTO: WORLD AQUATICS
Ervin Ang
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 07:41 PM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 07:27 PM

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s women’s 4x100m medley relay team, comprising two pairs of sisters Quah Ting Wen and Jing Wen as well as Letitia and Levenia Sim, etched their names into the record books on Feb 18 as they qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

They clocked 4min 2.88sec in the heats of the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, finishing ninth overall and just missing out on the finals. Poland was eighth-fastest in 4:02.63 while the Canadians were the top qualifiers in 3:58.63.

The Republic needed to finish inside the top 13 of the 23 competing countries to earn a spot at the Summer Games. The Quahs and Sims are the first Singaporeans to qualify for a women’s relay event at the quadrennial Olympic Games.

Their time was also a new national record, lowering their previous mark of 4:06.97 at the Cambodia SEA Games in 2023.

Swimmers Jonathan Tan (50m freestyle) and Letitia (100m breaststroke) have also qualified for the individual events in Paris.

More On This Topic
S'pore swimmer Letitia Sim shatters second national mark in two days
S'pore, 2 other Asian cities to jointly host 2024 Swimming World Cup

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top