Singapore men’s badminton team to learn from 3-0 loss to Japan in Asian Games round of 16

HANGZHOU – The crowd at the Binjiang Gymnasium appeared unanimous in their support as loud chants rang out for Singapore’s Jason Teh. The spectators wanted a fight and Teh obliged, albeit briefly.

With the Republic already 2-0 down in the round of 16 men’s team event on Thursday, world No. 83 Teh was battling to keep whatever slim hopes of advancing to the Asian Games quarter-finals alive.

He had lost the first game 21-16 to Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama and was trailing 17-20 in the second, but Teh dug deep to save seven match points against his 15th-ranked opponent.

But Tsuneyama proved too strong and eventually won 26-24 to seal his country’s spot in the last eight. Japan were bronze medallists at the 2018 Asiad.

Teh said: “I gave my all today, but I don’t know why I’m feeling a bit fatigued today. If you play with Japanese players, it’s important to be really fit because they don’t have a lot of unforced errors and their defence was really good.

“A lot of my attacking, I followed up but I made a lot of unforced errors because I’m really tired. It was either unforced errors or my follow-up shot quality was not very good and he had a lot of good chances to counter.

“There were no regrets for this match. He’s a world-class player, so there’s a lot to learn from him.”

While world No. 9 Loh Kean Yew had started his match strongly to lead Kenta Nishimoto 21-17, the 12th-ranked Japanese fought back and prevailed in the next two games 21-14, 21-9.

Loh said: “It’s disappointing, it could’ve been a lot better. He played very well, was very consistent and he kept up the intensity. As he gained confidence, it was harder to play against him.”