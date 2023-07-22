Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew beats world No. 4 Naraoka, qualifies for Korea Open final

SINGAPORE – Loh Kean Yew overcame a tough challenge from Japan’s world No. 4 Kodai Naraoka on Saturday to book a spot in the final of the Korea Open, his first in this season’s Badminton World Federation World Tour.

Singapore’s world No. 8 was made to work hard for his 18-21, 21-16, 21-15 victory over Naraoka in their 80-minute encounter, as he fought back from one game down to make the last two at the US$420,000 (S$558,000) Korea Open.

The duo were neck to neck at the start of the first game, but with the score tied at 6-6, Naraoka pulled ahead to lead 14-10.

While Loh clinched the next four points to draw level at 14-14, unforced errors saw him lose the first game 21-18, despite saving two game points.

The start of the second game stood in stark contrast to the first, with Naraoka racing to a 12-4 lead.

But Loh dug deep to win the next four points before levelling the score at 15-15. In a thrilling match punctuated by long rallies, the crucial moment came at 16-16 when Loh dove to save Naraoka’s shot before eventually winning the 30-shot rally.

There was no looking back from there as he won the game 21-16 to force a decider.

Having just produced a remarkable comeback to rescue the second game, Loh returned to court with confidence as the crowd at the Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu chanted his name.

The 26-year-old went 4-3 up in the decider and held the lead throughout, but had to endure some nerve-wracking moments as Naraoka tried to claw his way back into the contest. In the end, the Singaporean claimed the third game 21-15 for a hard-fought victory.

He will play either China’s world No. 6 Shi Yuqi or Denmark’s 16th-ranked Anders Antonsen next, with the duo to contest the other semi-final later on Saturday.