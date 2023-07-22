Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew beats world No. 4 Naraoka, qualifies for Korea Open final

SINGAPORE – Loh Kean Yew overcame a tough challenge from Japan’s world No. 4 Kodai Naraoka on Saturday to book a spot in the final of the Korea Open, his first in this season’s Badminton World Federation World Tour.
Singapore’s world No. 8 was made to work hard for his 18-21, 21-16, 21-15 victory over Naraoka in their 80-minute encounter, as he fought back from one game down to make the last two at the US$420,000 (S$558,000) Korea Open.
The duo were neck to neck at the start of the first game, but with the score tied at 6-6, Naraoka pulled ahead to lead 14-10.
While Loh clinched the next four points to draw level at 14-14, unforced errors saw him lose the first game 21-18, despite saving two game points.
The start of the second game stood in stark contrast to the first, with Naraoka racing to a 12-4 lead.
But Loh dug deep to win the next four points before levelling the score at 15-15. In a thrilling match punctuated by long rallies, the crucial moment came at 16-16 when Loh dove to save Naraoka’s shot before eventually winning the 30-shot rally.
There was no looking back from there as he won the game 21-16 to force a decider.
Having just produced a remarkable comeback to rescue the second game, Loh returned to court with confidence as the crowd at the Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu chanted his name.
The 26-year-old went 4-3 up in the decider and held the lead throughout, but had to endure some nerve-wracking moments as Naraoka tried to claw his way back into the contest. In the end, the Singaporean claimed the third game 21-15 for a hard-fought victory.
He will play either China’s world No. 6 Shi Yuqi or Denmark’s 16th-ranked Anders Antonsen next, with the duo to contest the other semi-final later on Saturday.
A win on Sunday will give Loh his first tour title since his victory at the world championships in 2021.
Since that feat, he has come close several times, but fell short in the India Open and SEA Games men’s singles finals in 2022, as well as the Asian championships in April.
A difficult period followed for Loh as he won just four out of nine matches in five tournaments, before he took a one-month break to work on his game.