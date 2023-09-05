Singapore’s Levenia Sim finishes 13th in 100m back at world juniors

SINGAPORE – A fairy-tale start to Levenia Sim’s international swimming career for Singapore did not materialise, as she missed out on the women’s 100m backstroke final at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel on Monday.

In the first of two evening semi-finals, she clocked 1min 2.74sec to finish seventh out of eight swimmers, and joint-13th out of 16 overall. American Teagan O’Dell was the fastest in 59.83.

In her first race for the nation, Sim timed 1:02.21 to finish third out of 10 swimmers in the sixth out of seven morning heats. While this is some way off her personal best of 1:00.45, which is under the national record of 1:01.60 set by Tao Li in 2012, it was good enough to place her 10th out of 63 athletes overall as she qualified for the semi-finals.

The highly rated Sim, who is born in the United States to Singaporean parents, and whose 20-year-old sister is local-born breaststroke specialist Letitia Sim, decided to commit to the Republic in March.

She is slated to swim in the 50m butterfly heats on Wednesday, as well as other back and fly events later on, before she takes part in her first major Games at the Sept 23-Oct 8 Asiad in Hangzhou, China.

Sim was the only Singaporean to progress past the heats on the first day of competition at the world junior championships.

Jadon Yoong, 18, was eighth in the last of six men’s 100m breaststroke heats with a time of 1:04.00, as he finished 21st out of 57 athletes. His last event of the meet will be in the men’s 50m breaststroke on Friday.

In the men’s 400m freestyle, Brandon Yap touched the wall first in the fourth out of seventh heats in 4:00.13, but placed 26th out of 61 swimmers to miss out on the semi-finals. The 17-year-old will compete in the men’s 200m freestyle on Tuesday.

Likewise, Zackery Tay, 17, was 26th out of 60 participants after clocking 57.84 in the men’s 100m backstroke to finish ninth in the fourth out of six heats. He will swim the men’s 200m individual medley on Tuesday.

Singapore has never won a medal in this competition. Its best performance was achieved by Jonathan Tan, who finished fifth in the men’s 50m freestyle final in 2019.