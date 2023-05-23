Singapore’s English billiards star Peter Gilchrist returns to winning ways in Ireland

SINGAPORE – It was just what the doctor prescribed to cure his bout of “runner-up-itis”, as Singapore’s English billiards star Peter Gilchrist produced a stirring comeback to beat England’s David Causier 577-517 and win the Irish Open on Sunday.

After losing the SEA Games’ English billiards men’s singles final to Myanmar’s Pauk Sa in Phnom Penh on May 10 – his second straight final defeat in two editions of the Games – the veteran had self-deprecatingly diagnosed himself with “runner-up-itis”.

But in Carlow, he was in the pink of health as far as his potting was concerned, as he picked up his sixth title of the 2022/23 season at the Snooker & Billiards Ireland Academy.

The 55-year-old told The Straits Times: “I don’t know what happened in Cambodia, but I’m playing a million times better now. Maybe it’s the new tip.”

Gilchrist emerged top of Group B with convincing wins over Terry McAdam, Stephanie Foley, Kenny Campbell and Korbin Lowe.

He then received a round-of-32 bye into the last 16 where he beat Christian Kirk 614-325. In the quarter-finals, he downed Ryan Mears 597-270 before defeating Robert Hall 614-324 in their semi-final to avenge his 2022 Irish Open final defeat by the Englishman.

He had a more formidable foe in the final, coming up against world No. 1 Causier in a repeat of the 2022 world championship final which Gilchrist lost.

After the world No. 2 miscued at the top of the table early on, Causier compiled a break of 354 to lead by 333 points.

With Gilchrist still trailing by 321 points in the second half of the 90-minute match, he seized upon his opponent’s miss to conjure a superb break of 428 and move ahead with time running out.

He said: “I’ve got to play well to beat David and I did just that. I kept it nice and simple at the top, concentrated well, got lost in the moment, and the break took care of itself. I led by more than 100 points, and as fast a player as David is, there was no way he could catch up with just 3.5 minutes left.

“I won’t like to repeat what happened at the SEA Games final. It’s easy when I’m playing like this, and this win gives me confidence. Hopefully, it will snowball and I can get more titles under my belt.”

After his latest victory, the four-time long format world champion will now turn his attention to the World Matchplay Championship that runs until Friday at the same venue.

Gilchrist said: “While the format is different, with the World Matchplay Championship being a 100-up event, I’m not really going to change anything much. Just get it straight at the top of the table, go for a quick 100 and get it over and done with.”