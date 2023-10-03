Singapore’s contract bridge players secure at least two bronzes at the Asiad

(From left) Singapore’s women's team of Leong Jia Min, Jazlene Ong, Low Siok Hui, Lim Jing Xuan and Selene Tan have secured at least a bronze at the Asian Games. PHOTO: SPORT SINGAPORE
Kimberly Kwek
Updated
1 min ago
Published
5 min ago

HANGZHOU – Singapore are assured of at least two bronze medals in contract bridge at the Asian Games as the mixed and women’s teams advanced to the semi-finals on Monday.

After six days of competition at the Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall, the mixed team were third in qualification with 266.06 points, behind Chinese Taipei (296.24) and China (280.57), booking their place in the semi-finals which take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The women’s team placed fourth in the qualification round with 153.58 points to seal their spot in the last four.

China was the top qualifier with 176.69 points, followed by Hong Kong (159.08) and Chinese Taipei (156.41).

The men’s team did not make it to the semi-finals after they finished fifth with 235.10 points in qualification.

(From left) Singapore’s mixed team of Tan Sock Ngin, Seet Choon Cheng, Loo Choon Chou, Luo Cheng, Gideon Tan and Lam Ze Ying have secured at least a bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games. PHOTO: SPORT SINGAPORE

At the previous Asiad in Jakarta where contract bridge made its Games debut, Singapore won gold in the men’s event.

Not including the two medals that will come from contract bridge, Singapore’s medal tally at the Hangzhou Asian Games currently stands at three golds, five silvers and four bronzes.

More On This Topic
E-sports set for bright lights of future Games

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top