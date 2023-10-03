Singapore’s contract bridge players secure at least two bronzes at the Asiad

HANGZHOU – Singapore are assured of at least two bronze medals in contract bridge at the Asian Games as the mixed and women’s teams advanced to the semi-finals on Monday.

After six days of competition at the Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) Chess Hall, the mixed team were third in qualification with 266.06 points, behind Chinese Taipei (296.24) and China (280.57), booking their place in the semi-finals which take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The women’s team placed fourth in the qualification round with 153.58 points to seal their spot in the last four.

China was the top qualifier with 176.69 points, followed by Hong Kong (159.08) and Chinese Taipei (156.41).

The men’s team did not make it to the semi-finals after they finished fifth with 235.10 points in qualification.